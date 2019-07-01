AFCON 2019: Burundi 0-2 Guinea - Last victory Gives Syli National Hope For Round 16

It was the misclassified game between Syli National and the Burundi Swallows for a significant third place and a possible qualification in the round of 16. Guinea won (2-0) but now must wait until the end of the group stage to see more clearly and hope to continue the adventure in Egypt for this 32nd edition of the 2019 African Cup of Nations Total.

The Guineans took possession of the ball during most of the first half (61%) against Burundians who could not find the solution especially in the middle of the field.

The task of the Swallows was further complicated after the expulsion of Christophe Nduwarugira in the 12th minute. Ten minutes later, François Kamano took a powerful shot but missed as his shot hit the bar. In the 25th minute, the sentence falls: Mohamed Yattara reacts first on a lost ball and deceives the vigilance of the Burundian goalkeeper (1-0).

This goal frees even more Syli National players who leave even more their half of field to score a second goal. On the opposite, the Burundian defense resists the attempts of Sory Kaba’s teammates.

In the second half, Mohamed Yattara managed to aggravate the mark by scoring his second goal of the match, on a pass from Ibrahima Traore.

This second and final goal crucifies the last hopes of Burundi. The Swallows say goodbye to this Total AFCON 2019, having lost all three games and not having scored any goal. Difficult learning for a first time. Guinea has now good chances to go to the round of 16 but must wait for the other matches to know its fate.