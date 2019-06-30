Modern Ghana logo

30.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Kassim Nuhu Suspended For Ghana’s Final Group Game Against Guinea Bissau

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Defender Kassim Nuhu Adams will not be action for the Black Stars when they face Guinea Bissau in their final Group F clash on Tuesday.

The stalwart defender will miss the crucial final Group match against Guinea Bissau due to suspension.

The former Young Boys centre-back received his second yellow of the AFCON during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium.

Nuhu has been the first choice for coach Kwasi Appiah but with John Boye returning from suspension means he would partner Jonathan Mensah for the Black Stars’ must-win game.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
