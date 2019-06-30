Modern Ghana logo

30.06.2019

AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Set For Scan After Picking Injury Against Cameroon

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 30, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been taken to the hospital for further treatment after sustaining an injury in the Black Stars’ second Group F match against Cameroon.

The Newcastle star limped off after just 13 minutes on the pitch with a supposed hamstring injury.

He was, however, replaced by Samuel Owusu.
The dreaded forward is now set for a scan at the hospital to know the extent of the injury.

He will thus miss the Black Stars’ final group game against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday should he fail to recover fully.

Atsu was adjudged the overall best player in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations when Ghana loss on penalties to Ivory Coast.

