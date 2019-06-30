AFCON 2019: I Didn't Give My Best Against Cameroon’, Says Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is taking the blame for the Black Stars' 0-0 draw against Cameroon on Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid ace was not pleased with his performance and believes he could have done better in the crucial clash.

Partey played in midfield alongside Alaves’ star Mubarak Wakaso but feels he could have done better for Kwasi Appiah’s side who are winless in their two opening Group F games.

”It’s a game of football, we are a team and we play as a team," he added.

"Today things didn’t go well for me personally.

"I tried to help with whatever I can and I’m happy with the performance of team.

"Now we have to focus on our next game,” he added.

Ghana need a win in their final Group match against Guinea-Bissau on 2 July 2019.