Tennis: Golden Rackets Win In Davis Cup (Africa series)

Golden Rackets made Ghana Proud by beating all in Group IV of the Davis Cup Africa zone in Congo Brazzaville.

The team gave massive credit to Captain Fred Egyir, players Isaac Nortey, Benjamin Palm, Herman Abban and Johnson Acquah.

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) president Isaac A. Duah who welcomes the team from Congo Brazzaville said “Ghana is proud of you guys” he urged them to train harder and improve to the next stage of the Davis Cup.

He thanked the sponsors and supporters of the GTF and the Tennis Foundation.

Ghana has been missing out of the Davis Cup and people like Dr. Mackorley want to bring back the lost glory and interest of Tennis to Ghanaians.