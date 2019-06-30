Edwin Gadayi Wins GNPC Ghana Fastest Kumasi Open 2019

Top and hot favourite, Edwin Gadayi, a member of the Speedsters Club proved his worth as a potential to give Ghana a medal in international athletics when he won the Seniors event of the GNPC Ghana Fastest 100meters Kumasi Open Meet in a good time (Male) in a good time of 10.43secs.

Richmond Opoku of Okess (Ash) was second in 10.83secs. and Ronald Kumi Yeboah (B/A) placed third in 10.85secs.

Obour Grace also of the Speedsters Club, (Ash) won the female Seniors in 11.96secs. The second was Mariam P. Domfe of Ashanti in 12.39secs. and Janet Mensah also from Ashanti was third in 12.50secs.

Edwin Gadayi ran a PB of 10.37 in the Heats, the fastest local time in Ghana this year and won the BA and Ashanti region GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human event with a final time of 10.43 seconds. Grace Obuor also won the 400 meters in 53.27 seconds then won the Seniors 100 with a PB of 11.96 seconds.

Reks Brobbey said Bravo to all the athletes that participated and their coaches.

Accra is next on July 27th 2019

Below are the full results.

GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (Kumasi Open Meet) 29/06/19

@ Paa Joe Sports Stadium Electronic Timer Results

U15 (Girls) 100m

1st. Nsoh Abigail, Koss (Ash) 13.07

2nd. Drowaa Elizabeth, Nyankyerenease Sch (Ash) 13.39

3rd. Sarfo Helena, Nyankyerenease Sch (Ash) 13.45

U15 (Boys)100m

1st. John Darko, Knust Sch (Ash) 11.41

2nd. Kuma Ebenezer, Kintampo Jhs (B/A) 12.10

3rd. Opoku Seth, Ashanti,12.41

U10 (Girls) 60m

1st. Anita Annan, Baffoe L/A Sch, Kintampo (B/A) 9.14

2nd. Blessing Cromwell, Prince Manuel Sch (W/R) 9.27

3rd. Alimatu Yakubu,

Presby Sch Boahenkoko (B/A) 9.40

U10 (Boys) 60m

1st. Sylvester A. Kwakye, Knust Prim Sch (Ash) 8.51

2nd. Amos Danso, Esreso Prim Sch (B/A) 8.65

3rd. George Osei, Soundness Kintampo (B/A) 8.78

U18 (Girls) 100m

1st. Kwartema Benedicta, Okess (Ash) 12.33

2nd. Adu A. Patricia (Ash) 13.01

3rd. Doris Afriyie, St. Louis Girls Shs (Ash) 13.03

U18 (Boys) 100m

1st. Nathaniel Kyeremateng, Prempeh College (Ash) 10.90

2nd. Gabriel Eku Fletcher (B/A) 10.97

3rd. James Oyar (B/A) 11.03

Seniors (Females) 100m

1st. Obour Grace, Speedsters Club, (Ash) 11.96

2nd. Mariam P. Domfe, Ashanti, 12.39

3rd. Janet Mensah, Ashanti 12.50

Seniors (Males) 100m

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Speedsters Club (Ash) 10.43

2nd. Richmond Opoku, Okess (Ash) 10.83

3rd. Ronald Kumi Yeboah (B/A) 10.85

800m (Females)

1st. Rita Kyere (Ash) 2.10.55 Sec

2nd. Elizabeth Boamah , Kumasi Girls Shs(Ash) 2.18.86 Sec

3rd. Sumaila Zakiya, (B/A) 2.31.98 Sec

800m (Males)

1st. Bright Att Gyamfi, Ghana Police (Ash) 2.02.08 Sec

2nd. Amidu Hamza, Kwasi Oppong Shs (Ash) 2.04.30 Sec

3rd. Hamza Mohammed (B/A) 2.04.68 Sec

Long Jump (Females)

1st. Patience Boahemaa (Ash) 5.82 Mts

2nd. Serwaa Afia (Ash) 5.09 Mts

3rd. Patience Sallah (Ash) 4.81 Mts

Long Jump (Males)

1st. Jeff Hammond (Ash) 7.41 Mts

2nd. Afaxoe Remember Harry (Ash) 7.29 Mts

3rd. Foster Amakye (Ash) 7.29 Mts

400m (Females)

1st. Grace Obour, Speedster Club (Ash) 53.27

2nd. Kombetto Grace (Ash) 57.38

3rd. Patricia Adu Amoah (Ash) 57.75

400m (Males)

1st. Prince Charles Frimpong (Ash) 48.24

2nd. Gad Owusu, Prempeh College (Ash) 48.39

3rd. Samuel Love Mensah (Ash) 50.6