AFCON 2019: I Was Not Comfortable With My Position, Says Kwadwo Asamoah

Deputy skipper of the Black Stars, Kwadwo Asamoah, has revealed why he struggled against Cameroon claiming he was uncomfortbale with the position he was assigned.

The Inter Milan ace was deployed in a left-sided midfield role, just ahead of left-back Baba Rahman in Ghana’s epic clash against the Indomitable Lions which ended 0-0 on Saturday evening.

However, the former Juventus and Udinese Calcio versatile midfielder struggled in the game and was subsequently replaced by General Captain Asamoah Gyan with 15 minutes to end the game at the Ismailia Stadium.

“It wasn’t the best game for me because I know what I can do when I play my normal position. I had difficulties in terms of positions but defensively it wasn’t a problem for me.

“I was playing as a left-sided midfielder which I’m not very comfortable with but I’m so happy with the result and I tried to do my best for the team,” Asamoah said told journalists after the game.

Asamoah has continuously stressed his desire to play more centrally in the Black Stars set up and his absence from the team that drew 2-2 against Benin particularly raised eyebrows.

The draw leaves Ghana needing to beat Guinea Bissau in their last game on Tuesday to qualify to the round of 16.