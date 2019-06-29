Modern Ghana logo

29.06.2019

AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston Optimistic Of Black Stars Qualification Despite Slow Start

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Despite failing their first two matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, former Ghanaian international, Laryea Kingston beleives Ghana still stand the chance of qualifying to the next round of the tournament.

"Getting a point against the defending champions is not bad," he told SuperSports.

"They [Ghana] are currently 2 points after two matches and win against Guinea Bissau will qualify them to the next round of the competition," he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana are yet to win a game in the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Squirrels of Benin frustrated Kwesi Appiah and his boys to a 2:2 draw in their opening match.

However, the team were hoping to secure their first three points against the Indomitable Lions in their second group game but the epic clash ended in a draw.

Ghana are currently occupying the second spot in the in their Group F table.

The four-time Africa Champions will take on Guinea Bissau in their final group game on Tuesday, July 2 at 14:00GMT.

body-container-line