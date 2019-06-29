AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Suffers Harmstring Injury As Black Stars Draw Blank With Cameroon

Ghana and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu limped off the field after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Ghana’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with Cameroon.

The 26-year-old went down after a decent run and shot in the 14th minute, immediately clutching the back of his thigh, a gesture usually associated with hamstring injuries.

Although he has not managed a goal or assist so far, he remains a key player for his side having scored 10 goals for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are desperate for their first win of the 2019 AFCON having drawn 2-2 with Benin in their group opener.

Atsu faced a lot of criticism for his performance in that game but most Ghanaians will hope he makes a quick recovery as the Black Stars aim for a fifth African crown.

Thomas Agyepong was ruled out of the match against Cameroon after picking up an injury in the game with Benin while Andre Ayew recovered in time from a knock to start the game.

Cameroon top the group after beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their opener.