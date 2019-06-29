AFCON 2019: Kwabena Owusu Makes Black Stars Competitive Debut

Enterprising forward, Kwabena Owusu made his first competitive Black Stars debut when he came in Ghana’s 0-0 stalemate with Cameroon.

The 23-year-old was introduced 5minutes from time replacing captain Andre Ayew in the game.

Owusu nearly made a significant impact in the game when his effort came off the post to deny him from finding the back of the net.

He could get another opportunity in Ghana’s final group match against Guinea Bissau.