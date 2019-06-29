AFCON 2019: Black Stars In High Spirit As They Arrive For Cameroon Encounter [VIDEO]

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived at the Ismailia Stadium as they prepare to face Cameroon.

Ghana are in search of their first win of the competition after they were held to a 2:2 by the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game on Tuesday.

However, Coach Kwesi Appiah has made some changes ahead of the clash at the Ismailia Stadium this evening.

Thomas Agyepong, who picked up an injury in Ghana's opening game against the Squirrels has been replaced by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Baba Rahman comes in for Lumor Agbeyenu in defense while Jonathan Mensah replaces the suspended John Boye.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT

Below is the full line up

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Kassim Nuhu

John Mensah

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Christian Atsu

Kwadwo Asamoah