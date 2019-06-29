Modern Ghana logo

29.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Black Stars In High Spirit As They Arrive For Cameroon Encounter [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 29, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived at the Ismailia Stadium as they prepare to face Cameroon.

Ghana are in search of their first win of the competition after they were held to a 2:2 by the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game on Tuesday.

However, Coach Kwesi Appiah has made some changes ahead of the clash at the Ismailia Stadium this evening.

Thomas Agyepong, who picked up an injury in Ghana's opening game against the Squirrels has been replaced by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Baba Rahman comes in for Lumor Agbeyenu in defense while Jonathan Mensah replaces the suspended John Boye.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT

Below is the full line up
Richard Ofori
Andy Yiadom
Baba Rahman
Kassim Nuhu
John Mensah
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Christian Atsu
Kwadwo Asamoah

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
