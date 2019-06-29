AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Name Strong Starting XI To Face Cameroon

Coach Kwesi Appiah has made three changes for today’s titanic Group F clash against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea defender, Abdul Baba Rahman comes in to replace Lumor Agbeyenu whiles Jonathan Mensah fill in the gap left by John Boye who has been suspended from the game.

The Black Stars must win to boost their chances of qualifying to the next stage after their unconvincing 2-2 draw with Benin on Tuesday.

Thomas Agyepong, who picked up an injury in Ghana's opening game against the Squirrels has been replaced by Kwadwo Asamoah.

The match will kick off at the Ismailia Stadium at 5pm.

Below is Ghana’s starting line up for the clash with the Indomitable Lions:

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Kassim Nuhu

John Mensah

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Christian Atsu

Kwadwo Asamoah