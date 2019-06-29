Clarence Seedorf Reveals Cameroon’s Midfield Is Team’s Main Asset

Head Coach for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf has revealed that the team’s midfield of his team is their key weapon which drives them forward.

The gaffer disclosed this in a pre-match press conference ahead of Cameroon’s second Group F match against the Black Stars of Ghana later today.

Ghana who is searching for his first victory at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament is facing with a daunting task as she comes up against the defending champions.

The two West African giants are hoping to dispatch the other today in a bid to advance their chances of progression from the group stage to the knockout phase. Ahead of the tie though, Cameroon has 3 points as compared to Ghana who only has a point.

In a fixture that will surely be a tough one, Head Coach Clarence Seedorf insists his team is prepared and will be pressing from midfield to do damage to the opposition.

“Ghana has quality and I know it is going to be a tough match but we are prepared. We will entertain compact defense and attack when we pick on Ghana. Pressing from the midfield is our key weapon”, the former AC Milan star man noted.

The match will be played at the Ismailia Stadium later today at 17:000GMT.