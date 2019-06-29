29.06.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Pressing From The Midfield Will Be Our Weapon Against Ghana - Seedorf By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUN 29, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS Cameroon gaffer, Clarence Seedorf, says that his midfield will be his key weapon ahead of a crucial game against Ghana tomorrow at the Ismailia stadium.The reigning champions will seek to qualify for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Guinea-Bissau in their Group F opener.“Pressing from the middle is our key weapon,” said Seedorf in his pre-match presser.However, the Dutch gaffer admitted that despite Ghana’s draw in their first game against Benin, the Black Stars remain a stronger opposition for Cameroon.“Ghana have a strong team. When my brother Eto’o visited, it was positive for the team,” he addedCameroon have lost only one of their previous five meetings with Ghana with two ending in a draw. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
