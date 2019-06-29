AFCON 2019: We Will Fight Till The End - Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah has insisted that Black Stars are ready to fight for all the three points against Cameroon.

Ghana will play the Indomitable Lions in their second group game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations at the Ismailia Stadium.

The four-time African champions drew 2:2 with the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game on Tuesday.

However, the Inter Milan ace says the team is ready to fight for all the points.

“We have picked a lot from the first game and we will not repeat those mistakes against Cameroon. Everyone in Ghana is expecting a lot from us especially now because they strongly believe we are a team that can bring the cup home," the deputy Black Stars skipper said.

“The last tournament when we played against Cameroon, I wasn’t there due to injuries, but things have changed and we are well prepared.”

Ghana are yet to beat Cameroon in their last three meetings at the AFCON dating back to 2000, losing their last two encounters to the Central African nation.

The match has been scheduled to kick off 17:00GMT.