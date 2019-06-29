Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: John Boye's Absence Will Not Affects Us - Coach Kwesi Appiah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: John Boye's Absence Will Not Affects Us - Coach Kwesi Appiah
JUN 29, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Coach Kwesi Appiah says he is perturbed by the absence of experienced defender John Boye ahead of the second group F clash against Cameroon.

Boye was sent off in the 54th minute of the opening day draw against Benin after picking two yellow cards.

The FC Metz defender will miss the game against the Indomitable Lions on Saturday, but Appiah insists he has good replacements for the 31-year old.

“Unfortunately John Boye cannot be part of the team but including John Boye we have five central defenders so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Kwesi Appiah told the Press ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Ghana needs a win against the champions to enhance their chances of progress after letting a 2-1 lead slip as they drew against Benin.

The Black Stars will also be seeking revenge after losing to the same opponents enroute to finishing fourth in the last edition of the Nations Cup in Gabon.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line