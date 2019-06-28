AFCON 2019: Black Stars Does Not Have Starting XI, Says Deputy Captain Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah says the Black Stars team does not have a starting line up to start matches.

The Inter Milan star was shockingly left out of Ghana's squad against the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday.

But answering questions from the media ahead of the clash against Cameroon, Asamoah insisted that no player has a guaranteed spot in the team.

“From the first day we started camping, I didn’t know I was going to play or not. I just put in my best.

“The decision to start the game always is with the coach and we as players must always be prepared and make ourselves ready for everything.

“We do not have a starting eleven or something. Every player must be prepared to do when they have the chance.

“If tomorrow I am selected to play, I will do my best”, he said.

He further insisted that the team has learned its lessons from the disappointing 2-2 draw with Benin in their opening Group F game and are in shape to bounce back against Cameroon.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.