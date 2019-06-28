AFCON 2019: I'm Not Scared Of Being Sacked - Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah says he is scared of being shown the exit.

The former Al Khartoum manager has come under intense pressure following Ghana's 2:2 draw with Benin in their opening match.

Answering questions from the media ahead of the all-important clash with Cameroon, Appiah shrugged off talk that his position could be vulnerable in case Ghana fails to advance past the group stages.

“Coaching is risk-taking and any coach who is afraid of being sacked or any coach who doesn’t expect [the sack] is…”

“You know when you when, you are a hero and when you lose, automatically [you face criticisms.

“You must always be prepared for anything and unfortunately, that is the job we have taken. You could have the best players in the world, put them together and prepare them but a young team can shock them. Even if the players don’t perform well, you the coach is the one being blamed.

“Personally, I do not believe in a coach who is afraid of being sacked”, he added

The Black Stars is in search for their first win at the 2019 AFCON against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon when both teams clash on June 29 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in Group F.

Ghana has not beaten Cameroon in any AFCON tournament since its inception but Appiah is confident that his men are extra motivated to get the three points.