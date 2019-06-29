AFCON 2019: Morocco 1:0 Cote d’Ivoire - Atlas Lions Devour Elephants At Al Salam Stadium

The Atlas Lions of Morocco has booked qualification into the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after posting a 1-0 victory over the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire at the Al Salam Stadium on Friday evening.

In a Group D encounter that featured two of the strong sides at the continental showpiece, it is the two times AFCON winning coach Herve Renard who made another history to lead his new side, Morocco to beat his formal team, Cote d'Ivoire.

A tactically even but entertaining fixture on the day produced one of the best matches of the tournament since it started.

Ajax poster boy Hakim Ziyech combined with Nordin Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri on a number of occasions to cause problems for the Ivorians who were forced to do a lot of defending on the match day.

Herve Renard’s men were finally rewarded on the 23rd minute courtesy a fine strike from Leganes attacker Youssef En-Nesyri. He received a well-weighted pass from eventual man of the match winner Nordin Amrabat in the 18-yard box and calmly swept it home to give his side the lead.

There were no other goals in the match despite a good second half that saw both sides creating a lot of goal scoring opportunities.

The victory has seen Morocco joining the likes of Egypt, as well as Nigeria as the teams that have successfully booked their place in the knockout stage with one game to spare.