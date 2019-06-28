AFCON 2019: GFA Boss Dr Kofi Amoah Off To Egypt To Support Black Stars

Dr Kofi Amoah, president of the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), left Accra for Egypt on Friday afternoon to motivate the Black Stars ahead of their second group match against Cameroun on Saturday.

In a pre-departure interview with Graphic Sports Online, a confident-sounding Dr Amoah assured that he was going to Egypt to support the Black Stars to win the trophy.

“I’m going to Egypt to support the Black Stars to bring the trophy home,” Dr Amoah predicted.

Dr Amoah jovially said the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy slept with him in his bedroom when Ghana hosted the tournament in 2008 and was, therefore, familiar with him.

“I slept with the trophy in my bedroom when Ghana hosted the 2008 AFCON and that magnetic pull is going to bring the trophy to Ghana,” he said.

The GFA boss missed Ghana’s opening match against Benin due to the Normalisation Committee Tier 1 Special Competition final between Asante Kotoko and Karela United played at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday and other official duties at home.

Ghana face defending champions, Cameroun, in a must-win encounter at the Ismailia Stadium at 5pm on Saturday.