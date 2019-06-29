AFCON 2019: Tunisia 1-1 Mali – Nothing To Separate Eagles In Suez

The Eagles of Mali and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia have played out a 1-1 draw at the Suez Stadium this afternoon in the second round of group matches of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two teams after starting off their campaign last weekend faced off for their second Group E match as they bid to book qualification into the round of 16 of the prestigious tournament.

At the end of the 90 minutes though, neither side could edge the other as they were forced to settle for a point each whiles staying unbeaten.

A pulsating first half of few chances could not produce any goal as both sets of defenses contained attackers on the opposing sides, preventing them from finding the back of the net.

The second half resumed with an improved tempo with both Mali and Cameroon poised to get on the scoresheet to bag all three points.

After threatening Tunisia on a couple of occasions, the Eagles of Mali took the lead through Diadie Samassekou who saw his well-struck corner kick beating Tunisia’s goalkeeper Mouez Hassen who looked shaky throughout the match.

Ten minutes later, the Carthage Eagles responded with a goal of their own when star man Wahbi Khazri scored from a free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box. His goal-bound effort deflected off Mali striker Marega before finding the back of the net to restore parity.

Despite the result, both teams are well on course to booking a place in the knockout stage of the competition. Mali leads the group standings with points whiles Tunisia comes in second and with 2 points.