28.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Officials For Ghana. Cameroon Game Announced

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa from Ethiopia will be the referee for Ghana’s second group F match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The 38-year old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdullah Ibrahim from Sudan and Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot from Kenya.

Fourth official for the match is Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria with Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau as the match commissioner.

General Coordinator for the game will be Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1900hrs local time (5:00pm GMT).

