AFCON 2019: We Are Motivated To Beat Cameroon - Kwesi Appiah

Ghana Coach, Kwasi Appiah, says the Black Stars are motivated to record nothing but victory against defending champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns with Cameroon on Saturday in their Group F second game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia stadium, Egypt.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 against Benin in their group opener on Tuesday and will be hoping to beat Cameroon to keep their round 16 qualification dream alive.

Speaking ahead of the crucial game, Appiah said though the team has a lot of respect for Cameroon, they do not fear them and that they will approach the game with a winning mentality.

"We have nothing but respect for Cameroon, yet no fear. We have a young team that is motivated to achieve and win against Cameroon," said Kwasi Appiah at the pre-match conference.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1900hrs local time (5:00pm GMT).