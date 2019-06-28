AFCON 2019: Ghana Not Afraid Of Cameroon - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has emphasized that though his side has respect for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, they are not afraid of them and will be looking forward to picking up the maximum 3 points when they play them on Saturday.

Both pitted in Group F, Ghana and Cameroon will lock horns tomorrow in their second match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament currently ongoing in Egypt.

Whiles the Indomitable Lions lead the standing with 3 points, the Black Stars are 3rd and with just a point. It is a fixture Ghana needs to win to ensure they keep hold of their chance of progressing into the knockout phase.

Speaking at a pre-match conference on Friday, Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah has shared he has a young team that is motivated and poised to battle for all three points on the day.

According to him, Ghana will go into the match with respect for her opponent but in no way scared of the defending champions.

“We have nothing but respect for Cameroon, yet no fear. We have a young team that is motivated to achieve and win against Cameroon”, the gaffer shared at the pre-match conference.

The match will be played on Saturday afternoon at the Ismailia Stadium. Kick off time is at 17:00GMT.