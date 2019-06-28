Ropapa Mensah Visits Nashville International Center For Empowerment On World Refugee Day

Nashville SC forward and Ghana native Ropapa Mensah visited the Nashville International Center for Empowerment for World Refugee Day on June 20, playing 3v3 with the youngsters who play soccer regularly as part of their activities through the local organization.

An immigrant to the United States himself – Mensah arrived to play in the USL Championship as an 18-year-old ahead of the league’s 2017 season – the Ghanaian played three-on-three soccer with the youngsters the organization serves, many of whom are refugees.

Mensah was joined at the event by Nashville Mayor David Briley, who noted that the presence of soccer and Nashville SC can make life feel more normal for those who have arrived in the city as immigrants or refugees

Mensah’s 15th career goal in the Championship provided one of the highlights on Saturday night in a thrilling 3-3 draw played out before a crowd of almost 7,000 fans, especially for the new friends he’d made a couple of days before.