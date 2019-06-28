AFCON 2019: Black Stars Players Worship In Ismailia Ahead Of Cameroon Encounter [PHOTOS]

Some members of the Black Stars have offered Jum’a Prayers at the Tolip Hotel Mosque in Egypt on Friday ahead of Ghana's AFCON 2019 Group F clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

The contingent who were at the mosque on Friday included Deputy Coach Ibrahim Tanko, skipper Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and team scout Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The players after the prayers also fraternized with some worshippers at the mosque.

Ghana will be hoping to get a good result against the Indomitable Lions after failing to secure all three points against Benin on Tuesday.

The match has been scheduled to kick off 18:00GMT.

See photographs below

