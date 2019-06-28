Modern Ghana logo

28.06.2019

AFCON 2019: Black Stars Players Worship In Ismailia Ahead Of Cameroon Encounter [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Some members of the Black Stars have offered Jum’a Prayers at the Tolip Hotel Mosque in Egypt on Friday ahead of Ghana's AFCON 2019 Group F clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

The contingent who were at the mosque on Friday included Deputy Coach Ibrahim Tanko, skipper Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and team scout Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The players after the prayers also fraternized with some worshippers at the mosque.

Ghana will be hoping to get a good result against the Indomitable Lions after failing to secure all three points against Benin on Tuesday.

The match has been scheduled to kick off 18:00GMT.
See photographs below

628201931409 0g830n4yyt 65184286 2996623557031081 3386448139413094400 n

628201931410 typbsferql 65513884 2996623733697730 4116376877885554688 n

628201931410 0g830m4yxt 65179844 2996624157031021 601393578622582784 n

628201931411 swnaqdcp53 65319543 2996624043697699 9106735791840690176 n

628201931411 rwnyqdcp53 65447041 2996623917031045 1927041256077131776 n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
