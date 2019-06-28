AFCON 2019: Former GFA Veep Describe Ghana, Cameroon Clash As Huge

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has described Black Stars, Cameroon clash as a huge game looking at both teams pedigree on the African continent.

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns with Cameroonian counterparts on Saturday at the ongoing AFCON in Ismailia stadium, Egypt.

Ghana will be hoping to secure all three points after drawing with the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game on Tuesday.

“Is a huge game, the match will be a very tough one and that is where Ghana will start to rise to the occasion from that match," the Okyeman Planners bankroller said.

“Match that Ghanaians think is a very difficult game for Ghana that is where you see Ghana springing out the surprise. I am not surprised this is a difficult game and it's also difficult to predict but I am hoping that Ghana will win,” he added.

George Afriyie is set to take his first major role at the Nations Cup as a match commissioner in the game between Angola and Mauritania.