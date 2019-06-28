AFCON 2019: Am 100% Sure We Will Give Cameroon A Good Game – Kwesi Appiah

Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he is confident his team will give the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon a good match on Saturday when they lock horns for their second group match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana ended up drawing her opening match with Benin last Tuesday at the Ismailia Stadium which has now put pressure on the Stars to beat Cameroon tomorrow.

The Indomitable Lions currently lead the Group F standings after beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening match.

Ahead of what will be a cracking encounter, Coach Kwesi Appiah who is under pressure to deliver has assured Ghanaians that he is 100% sure that his team will give their opponent a very good match.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the match, the gaffer shared, “I don’t believe in underrating any team at the tournament. Any team that has qualified means the team is really strong. It is always difficult. We had a big respect for Benin”.

“We take a game as it comes but I am 100% sure we are going to give Cameroon a very good game”.

The match will be played tomorrow at the Ismailia Stadium at 17:00GMT.