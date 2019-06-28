Modern Ghana logo

28.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Samuel Eto’o Visits Cameroon Team Ahead Of Crunch Tie Against Ghana [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o visited the team ahead of Saturday’s encounter against Ghana.

The former Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was at the team’s hotel in Ismailia on Thursday where he interacted with the players and technical team.

The 39-year-old further issued out encouraging and motivational words to the players ahead of the crunch tie.

Eto’o was a member of the Cameroon squad that defeated Ghana in the semi-finals of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, defending Champions of the competition are top of the group with 3 points after beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening game.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.

Photos below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
