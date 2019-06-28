Normalisation Committee To Stage Super Cup

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association is contemplating staging a Super Cup match to crown the overall champions of its Special Competition.

This was confirmed to Graphic Sports Online by the president of the NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, yesterday.

According to Dr Amoah, though the Super Cup was not part of the initial plan for the Special Competition, the idea had now come up for consideration.

He assured that all things being equal, the Super Cup would be staged in the coming days to climax the special competition organised by the NC to determine Ghana’s two representatives for next CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Last Sunday, Asante Kotoko secured the Champions League slot at the expense of Karela United, while Ashantigold and Nzema Kotoko will decide the Confederation Cup representative during the NC Tier 2 final in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The Super Cup usually pairs the Premier League and FA Cup champions on neutral grounds to decide the overall champions and also climax the season’s activities.