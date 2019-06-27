AFCON 2019: Sammy Kuffour Optimistic Of Black Stars Success Despite Early Set Back

The Vice-President of Ghana’s Normalisation Committee, Samuel Osei Kuffour beleives the Black Stars still stand a chance of progressing from the group stages despite their drawn opening game with the Squirrels of Benin.

Ghana failed to pick all three points on Tuesday night in their opening Group F game.

The four times African champions need to nudge off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday to ensure their progression in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Although disappointed with the opening group game of the Stars, the former Bayern Munich player has backed the Stars to come good against Cameroon.

“Look, these things happen. We were very confident going into the game with the greatest respect to Benin," he told South African journalist, Robert Marawa after the game.

"The red card clearly had an influence on the outcome of the game even though we still played well with ten players. I have no doubt in my mind that we have the confidence to go very far in the competition starting from the game against Cameroon.

“Cameroon are a very good side. They have the history and the experience. Do not forget that they are also defending champions and would want to go very far in the competition but I am sure we can beat them on Saturday”, he added.

A defeat of the Indomitable Lions will earn Ghana a berth at the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are sweating on the fitness of Andre Ayew ahead of the game.