AFCON 2019: Black Stars Intensify Training Ahead Of Cameroon Encounter [PHOTOS]

Ghana intensified their training on Thursday as they prepare to face holders Cameroon on Saturday in their second group game.

The Black Stars were frustrated to a 2:2 game against the Squirrels of Benin in the Group F opening on Tuesday.

All players were present at the Suez Canal Sports Complex with the exception of Andre Ayew and Thomas Agyepong.

Both players sustained injuries in Ghana's opening game on Tuesday.

Ghana will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday after failing to secure all three points against the Squirrels.

Photos below...