AFCON 2019: Big Blow As Andre Ayew Sit Out Of Black Stars Training Again Ahead Of Cameroon Clash

Black Stars are on the verge of losing Andre Ayew in their second group game against Cameroon on Saturday after he failed to part of training on Thursday.

Manchester City winger, Thomas Agyepong also failed to train with the team.

The two players sustained injuries in the team’s 2-2 draw with Benin on Tuesday.

Agyepong, who was forced into a substitution in the first half has been ruled out of Saturday’s game with Swansea City yet to pass a late fitness test.

Both players were excused by Coach Kwesi Appiah in Thursday’s workout session at the Suez Canal Sports Complex.

The Black Stars will play holders Cameroon in the second group game at the Ismailia Stadium.

Cameroon sits top of the Group with 3points after beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 opening game.

The Black Stars are third with just a point following a stalemate with Benin who lie second.