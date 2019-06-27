Richie Commey Meets Rey Beltran For IBF Lightweight Title Defence In California

Richard Commey and Rey Beltran came face to face for the first time at Wednesday's June 26, 2019, press conference in California, USA.

Ghana’s Commey will be making his first defense of his IBF world lightweight belt against Beltran on Friday, June 28, 2019.

The road to lightweight supremacy continues Friday at Pechanga Resort Casino when IBF world lightweight champion Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against former lightweight world champion Ray Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KOs).

The winner of Commey-Beltran is expected to fight the winner of the July 19 IBF title eliminator featuring unbeaten sensation Teofimo Lopez and Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani.

The winner of this de facto tournament could conceivably face unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko for all four lightweight belts in early 2020.

Beltran lost his WBO lightweight title to Jose Pedraza last August but rebounded to stop unbeaten super lightweight contender Hiroki Okada in February.

Commey knocked out Isa Chaniev in two rounds Feb. 2 in Frisco, Texas, to pick up the vacant title.

At Wednesday's final press conference, this is what the two boxers had to say.

Richard Commey (Champion):

"Being a world champion is great. I went back home, and everyone welcomed me at the airport. It was like a hero's welcome. It was unbelievable. I just thank God for that."

"Every time I prepare for a fight, I don't try to knock my opponent out. I just work hard, and it always comes as a bonus. My head trainer, Andre Rozier, always pushes me. I never try and knock out my opponent. It comes when it comes. I believe he's a strong guy, a tough guy, and so am I. It's going to be a good fight, but I'm the champion, and I'm going to keep my belt."

"I don't want to prove nobody nothing. I want to prove to myself that it's about what I can do. I've been doubted most of my career, and it doesn't matter how much I do or what I accomplish. It's never enough, so I'm not worried about it."

"I came from a really rough childhood. There was no hope. I was never satisfied with what life put in front of me. The saying, 'If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.' I say, 'F**K that!' I don't want to get lemons. I want to get what I want from life. That's my mentality."

Ray Beltran (Challenger):

On fighting at the top of the sport after nearly 20 years as a pro

"I feel like I made it the hard way. Even when the sport or the boxing world didn't believe in me, that's when I had to believe in myself. I think that's why I am here. I've been counted out. People doubted me. I think 10 years ago, boxing experts and matchmakers didn't even think I was a top-10 fighter. Nobody gave me an opportunity. I had to go and take it. Here we are. I became a world champion, and I am fighting for another world title. It's not about if people believe in you. You must believe in yourself."