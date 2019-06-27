Modern Ghana logo

27.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Mubarak Wakaso Remains Confident Victory Ahead Of Cameroon Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is confident the Black Stars can go all the way at the Nations Cup in Egypt despite their opening day draw against Benin.

A ten-man Black Stars were held by Benin in an unconvincing performance.

However, Wakaso remains optimistic and believes the team will bounce back against Cameroon.

The Black Stars will face the defending champions Cameroon, in her next game before ending Guinea Bissau in the final group game.

Wakaso has a good record at the Nations Cup and falls just behind Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Osei Kofi, Abedi Pele, Wilberforce Mfum and George Alhassan as Ghanaians with most goals at the tournament.

He has five goals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

