27.06.2019 Football News

Daniel Opare Out For Six Months With An Injury

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana defender Daniel Opare has been ruled for six months after picking a knee injury during Royal Antwerp preseason match.

The former Real Madrid defender suffered tearing lateral ligament in his right knee during their first preseason friendly against KFC Brasschaat last weekend.

The 28-year-old underwent a test earlier this week but will undergo a surgery at a Hospital in Belgium for a quick recovery.

Opare made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last season.

