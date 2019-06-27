AFCON 2019: Rashid Sumaila Confident Of Black Stars Success In Egypt

Ghana defender, Rashid Sumaila has expressed belief that Black Stars would go far in the ongoing 2019 AFCON in Egypt despite the draw against Benin.

The Black Stars on Tuesday night were frustrated to a 2:2 draw by the Squirrels of Benin at the Ismailia Stadium in their opening group match.

However, the former Asante Kotoko defender believes the 2-2 draw with the Squirrels is never a setback as the players can build on it to beat Cameroun in the next game on Saturday.

"The game was good; we did well, we didn’t lose, it was a draw. This is a tournament and I think the next game will be better. For sure, we will beat Cameroun on Saturday," Sumaila told Graphic Sports Online.

"The players will make all of us proud. This is just the first game so we must all keep calm, pray and be behind the team. I am very optimistic we will progress and every Ghanaian will be happy."

Ghana need a win against Cameroun in the second Group F game in Ismailia on Saturday to get back on track after the reigning champions defeated Guinea Bissau 1-0 in the other group game.

The Black Stars are chasing their first African Cup trophy in 37 years despite reaching the final twice in the last decade.