Egypt Coach Javier Aguirre Reveals Team Is Ready For Uganda Clash

Head Coach for the Pharaohs of Egypt, Javier Aguirre has stressed that his side is ready to take on the Cranes of Uganda in their final Group A match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The host nation is enjoying a good start to the campaign so far having won all two matches they have played in their group. First, they beat Zimbabwe 1-0, before dispatching D.R Congo 2-0 in their second game yesterday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the D.R Congo game yesterday, Coach Javier Aguirre congratulated their opponent whiles adding that his charges are ready to face the Cranes of Uganda this weekend when they conclude the group phase of the tournament.

“I congratulate Congo for their performance. They were better than us in some parts of the second half. At the end, we won and topped the group. We are ready for Uganda”, the Mexican tactician noted.

Having won their first two matches, The Pharaoh have amassed 6 points and have qualified for the knockout stage of the continental showdown.

The final group match against Uganda will be played on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium.