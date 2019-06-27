HIGHLIGHT: Watch Kenneth Omeruo’s Solitary Goals For Nigeria That Sent Them Into Knockout Stage

The Super Eagles of Nigeria posted a crucial 1-0 victory over Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to secure qualification to the knockout stage of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON.

After a pulsating first half encounter that ended goalless, the Super Eagles resumed the second half well-oiled as they took the game to their opponent in search of that vital goal. They were finally rewarded on the 77th minute courtesy a header from Chelsea FC center back Kenneth Omeruo.

By virtue of that important win, the West African giants became the first team to cement a spot in the round of 16 even with a game to spare in Group B.

