AFCON 2019: Nigeria Seal Round 16 Qualification After Beating Guinea 1-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has sealed qualification into the Round 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after beating the Syli National of Guinea by a goal to nil at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The West African giants have become the first team to advance into the knockout stage of this year’s AFCON after stamping their supremacy in Group today as they dispatched Guinea to run away with their second three points of the tournament.

A pulsating encounter in the first half resulted in a stalemate with neither side unable to convert any of the chances they created.

After resuming the second half, the Super Eagles who had been the better side on the afternoon pushed and threatened their opponent in search of the equalizer that would give them the win.

The pressure they mounted finally paid off on the 73rd minute when Chelsea center-back Kenneth Omeruo headed home a well-taken corner kick from Moses Simon.

That goal eventually separated the two teams at the end of the 90 minutes although Guinea created some chances of their own in search of a goal that would have pulled them level.

Nigeria’s victory on the day means they have amassed a total of 6 points from the two group matches they have played. By virtue of that, they have become the first team at this year’s tournament to qualify for the round of 16.

They will play their last group match against debutants Madagascar on June 30, 2019.