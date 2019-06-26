OFFICIAL: Ghana Midfielder James Kotei Joins Kaizer Chiefs From Simba SC

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs have signed Ghanaian midfielder James Agyekum Kotei on a three-year contract in the ongoing summer window transfer.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joins the Phefeni Glamour Boys from Simba Sport Club in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Kotei was named the club’s best midfielder after helping Simba SC to win the 2018/2019 title.

He played all 12 games for the Tanzanian champions in the CAF Champions League as they reached the quarter-final for the first time their history.