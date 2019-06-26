Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Nigeria Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances And Bonuses

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances And Bonuses
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently on strike over unpaid allowances in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to BBC Sports Journalist, Sulaimon Folarin, the footballers who are in Egypt for AFCON2019, have refused to train June 25th over their unpaid allowances.

The footballers say their bonuses for the 1-0 win over Burundi, which comes to $10k per player, is yet to be settled.

However, NFF president Amju Pinnick told newsmen in Egypt that they have the Naira value of the bonuses to pay, which the players have refused to accept because the official conversion rate to USD is lower than the open market rate, which means the players will lose money.

The Super Falcons also staged a similar protest after they were knocked out of the ongoing 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France against Germany on Saturday, June 22nd.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

If You Can't Maintain Asomdwee Park Handover To NDC – Valeri...

3 hours ago

SSNIT Begins Mass Prosecution Of Defaulters In Bolga

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line