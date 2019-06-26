REVEALED: Gyan Labels Ronaldo As His Best Player Of All Time

General Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has labeled Brazilian international Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima (“El Phenomenon”) as his all-time best footballer.

Gyan who plays the same position as Ronaldo in a recent interview at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt has disclosed that he admired “El Phenomenon” a lot when he was growing up.

“My best player of all time is Ronaldo, the Brazilian. The Phenomenon, the Brazilian, he is my idol. I have never seen a player like him”, Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer shared.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has reiterated Ghana’s desire to win this year’s continental showdown to end the 37 years wait.

“Our expectation here is to of course win the cup. Everybody is here to win the cup especially back home. The pressure is there, the expectation is there because everybody wants Ghana to win the cup”, the Kayserispor attacker said.

Watch the full interview in the video below: