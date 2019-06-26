Ghana Beach Volleyball Team Congratulated By African Volleyball Confederation

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has sent a congratulatory message to the Ghana Volleyball Association following the achievement of the national beach volleyball team at the Sal 2019 first African Beach Soccer Games in Cape Verde from June 17 to 24, 2019.

The message was in a letter signed by Dr. Amr Elwani, president of CAVB and vice president of FIVB to Paul Atchoe president of the Ghana Volleyball Association read: “The victory is due to the Ghana Federation as well as the Men team which granted a huge effort to be prepared for this big challenge. We had particularly noticed the sportive spirit prevailed among the participants in this competition which is really a very big event.

“This is for me a great occasion to present our warm congratulations for your Men team to have the 2nd rank in this important event”

Ghana was represented by exciting Kevin Carboo and Samuel Essilfie with coach Moro Mumuni directing affairs.

Ghana beat Nigeria in a tough game, trashed defending champions Morocco and lost to Mozambique at the championship.