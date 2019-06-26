Qualiplast Supports Market Sanitation / Ampe Challenge 2019

Ampe is a traditional sport played in Ghana mostly by females with clapping, jumping and counting as the basic features.

It is a very popular game played by especially by young girls and creates a lot of fun and in the end friendship.

Ampe is a game that Ghanaian sports officials, the Ministry of Youth & Sports, National Sports Authority (NSA), Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) want to be recognized internationally, hence would be considered for the first time at the African Games which Ghana hosts in 2023.

According to the LOC of Ghana 2023, it would take the participation of six countries to be selected as one of the disciplines for the Games.

In order for Ghana to present a well-selected team, Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) in collaboration with One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus Company and the Accra Metropolitan are coming up with the Market Sanitation / Ampe Championships to see who is are the best players in Ampe at the Kaneshie Market in Accra on July 20, 2019.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams the concept is to promote the sport of Ampe with a sanitation conscious campaign to educate people who operate in the market to be aware of healthy lifestyle living and selling or buying in a clean environment.

He expressed that the ‘Adwadifo Ampe Challenge’ is aimed at keeping the nation tidy of poly bags and plastic waste.

He said PZ Cussons, producers of Camel Antiseptics and Nunu Milk who have been supporting the Schools Sanitation programme would also fund the Ampe championship and talk about washing, cleaning and the use of antiseptics.

Williams who is the GOC Youth Coordinator hinted that winners of the Ampe competition would be offered Waste / Dust Bins from Qualiplast and other products from TCB hair products, the headline sponsors of the competition.

“We want to show Ghanaians how to segregate different types of waste” he stressed.

Madam Joyce Mahama, president of WOSPAG said the Ghana Ampe team would be selected from the market and community championships after the Kaneshie Market pilot project, and they would be decorated as sanitation ambassadors.