Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: No Lights Out During Black Stars Match Days - PDS Assures

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: No Lights Out During Black Stars Match Days - PDS Assures
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited has confirmed that it will reschedule all planned maintenance works to ensure that Ghanaians are able to watch all the matches of the senior national team at AFCON 2019.

The PDS in a public notice on Tuesday said it has decided to reschedule all planned maintenance works on days when the Black Stars play.

It explained that this is in order not to interrupt power supply to enable full support for the senior national team.

However, PDS stressed that critical maintenance works will be completed on Black Stars matchdays within the shortest time.

626201923427 i4ep276gfa fixturesse

However, Ghana failed to pick up three maximum points against the Squirrels of Benin in the opening match on Tuesday night.

Ghana were held to a 2:2 by the Squirrels at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Black Stars will play Cameroon on June 29 in their second match in Ismailia before facing Guinea-Bissau in their final group match on July 2 at the Suez Stadium in Suez.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Ablakwa Wants Law To Regulate Rented Pregnancy

7 hours ago

Stop Dumping Diapers, Pads, Used Condoms, Others Into Toilet...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line