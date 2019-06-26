AFCON 2019: No Lights Out During Black Stars Match Days - PDS Assures

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited has confirmed that it will reschedule all planned maintenance works to ensure that Ghanaians are able to watch all the matches of the senior national team at AFCON 2019.

The PDS in a public notice on Tuesday said it has decided to reschedule all planned maintenance works on days when the Black Stars play.

It explained that this is in order not to interrupt power supply to enable full support for the senior national team.

However, PDS stressed that critical maintenance works will be completed on Black Stars matchdays within the shortest time.

However, Ghana failed to pick up three maximum points against the Squirrels of Benin in the opening match on Tuesday night.

Ghana were held to a 2:2 by the Squirrels at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Black Stars will play Cameroon on June 29 in their second match in Ismailia before facing Guinea-Bissau in their final group match on July 2 at the Suez Stadium in Suez.