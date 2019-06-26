Modern Ghana logo

26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Jordan Ayew Named Total Man Of The Match Against Benin

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has been named the Total Man of the Match against Benin in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Benin in their Group F opener of the ongoing tournament at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Mickaël Pote scored a brace to help the Squirrels of Benin to pick a vital point despite Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew scoring for Ghana.

However, Andre Ayew scored in the 8th minutes before the Crystal Palace attacker registered his name on the score sheet with a fine strike on the 42nd minute.

Ayew enjoyed the entire duration of the match with a stellar performance.

Ghana will play Benin on Saturday on June 29.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
