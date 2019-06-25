VIDEO: Huge Boost For Black Stars As Nana Addo Visits Team Hotel Ahead Of Benin Clash

The Black Stars of Ghana have been given a huge boost ahead of their Group F opening match against the Squirrels of Benin following a visit from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the team’s hotel, Tolip Forsan Island Hotel & Resort.

The President arrived in Egypt earlier today fulfill a promise he made to the national team when he met with them at the Jubilee House prior to their departure from Ghana to Dubai for their pre-tournament training camp.

The first gentleman of the land is in the North African country to watch the Black Stars play their first match in the tournament as they bid to win a 5th AFCON title after failing to do so since 1982.

During his visit to the team’s hotel in the last hour, President Nana Addo is said to have given a pep talk to motivate the team as they make final preparations for today’s assignment.

He is expected to be at the Ismaily Stadium in the next hour to watch Ghana battle Benin. Kick off time for the match is at 20:00GMT