Dr. Kofi Amoah Calls On Ghanaians To Support Black Stars With Positive Energy

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC), Dr. Kofi Amoah has called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars with positive energy throughout the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament currently ongoing in Egypt.

Ghana will be competing with 23 other countries at this year’s AFCON where they are expected to face the likes of Benin, Guinea Bissau, and defending Champions Cameroon at the group phase.

Whiles many Ghanaians will not want to put too much believe in the team because of past experiences that left that heartbroken, Dr. Kofi Amoah has urged the entire populace to support the team spiritually and stay positive.

According to the astute businessman who is now heading a reformation process for football in the West African country, the Stars will need the unflinching support of everybody to succeed at the tournament.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr. Kofi Amoah noted, “All that I will say is that they are going to do their part, but we Ghanaians citizens we must push them with our spiritual support. We must stay positive because sometimes when you are on top you come down, now we are coming back up so I think we are going to bring the cup home”.

Meanwhile, Ghana is expected to play their first Group F match against the Squirrels of Benin later today. The match will be played at the Ismaily Stadium at 20:00GMT.