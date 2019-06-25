AFCON 2019: Augustine Arhinful Calls On Ghanaians To Support The Black Stars At Tourney

Ex-Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has called on the entire citizenry of Ghana to support the national team as they begin their campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later today.

The West African Country is chasing a 5th AFCON title after failing to conquer the rest of the continent in the past 37 years. The last time the country won the tournament was way back in 1982 when it was hosted in Libya.

At this year’s tourney, they start off their journey in a Group F encounter against the Squirrels of Benin at the Ismaily Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with New Mercury FM, Augustine Arhinful has urged the country to rally their support for the team to motivate them to perform at the highest level.

“We have to unite behind the flag because it is our identity. We need to rally behind the team. Sometimes is shocking to hear Ghanaians predicting doom for the national team when they are able to play”, Augustine Arhinful said.

Ghana’s opening match in Group F will be played at 20:00GMT.

In the other Group F match, defending Champions Cameroon will come up against Guinea Bissau.